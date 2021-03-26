Myanmar beauty queen speaks out against military coup

BANGKOK: A commitment to "world peace" might be a beauty pageant cliche, but as blood spills in the streets of Myanmar, Miss Grand International contestant Han Lay made a plea on Thursday to end the violence in her homeland. The Myanmar junta has unleashed deadly violence as it struggles to quell nationwide protests against the February 1 ouster and arrest of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Han Lay, in Bangkok competing for the Miss Grand crown against 63 other contestants, hit out at the crackdown, in which more than 280 people have been killed. "I want to say from here to the world: please support the Myanmar people," she told Thailand’s Khaosod English news outlet.