Spain top Muslim official offended by brief arrest

MADRID: The top representative of Spain’s Muslim community has expressed consternation over his brief arrest this week, denouncing the reasons for it as "unfounded".

Mohammad Ayman Adlbi, who heads the Islamic Commission of Spain (CIE), was arrested late on Tuesday as part of an investigation into the funding of jihadist organisations, police and government sources said.

"I must express our confidence in the judicial administration, regardless of the suspicions, which we consider unfounded," Ayman Adlbi said in a statement released late on Wednesday by the CIE.