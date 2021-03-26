close
Fri Mar 26, 2021
AFP
March 26, 2021

Russia launches more UK telecom satellites

World

AFP
March 26, 2021

MOSCOW: A Soyuz rocket blasted off from the Vostochny cosmodrome in Russia’s Far East on Thursday carrying 36 UK telecommunications and internet satellites, the Roscosmos space agency said.

OneWeb, a London-headquartered company, is working to complete the construction of a constellation of low earth orbit satellites providing enhanced broadband and other services to countries around the world.

