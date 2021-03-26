Modi vies for power in West Bengal

MAKRAMPUR, India: Shoubhik Dolai was riddled with bullets in West Bengal, the killing fields of Indian politics where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is pushing hard to win power for the first time in elections starting on Saturday.

Victory in the eastern state of 90 million people over one of Modi’s most prominent opponents would be a major achievement for his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, two years after sweeping to a second term.

Politics in West Bengal, far from the BJP’s Hindi-speaking heartlands in northern India, is a dangerous business, with thousands killed in political violence in recent decades. Dolai, 26, who died last month, was an activist with the regional Trinamool Congress party headed by Mamata Banerjee, a wily firebrand who has run the state since ending three decades of communist rule in 2011.