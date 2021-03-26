Israeli political deadlock confirmed as vote count ends

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies do not have the necessary parliamentary seats to form a majority coalition, results from this week’s election showed on Thursday, as vote counting drew to a close.

The central election committee said it had counted nearly 100 percent of the ballots from Tuesday’s vote, with the results indicating a 59-seat bloc for the right-wing and religious parties that would join a Netanyahu-led coalition -- two seats short of a majority. Netanyahu, Israel’s longest serving premier after 12 years in power, had hoped Tuesday’s election would finally allow him to unite a stable right-wing coalition behind him, after three inconclusive elections since 2019.

His party has emerged again as parliament’s largest, winning 30 seats out of the Knesset’s 120. Netanyahu said he would "not exclude anyone" in efforts to form a coalition, with Mansour Abbas, leader of the conservative four-seat Islamic Raam party.