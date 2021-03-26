India’s daily virus cases cross 50,000 on lockdown anniversary

NEW DELHI: India recorded more than 50,000 new coronavirus cases on Thursday for the first time since November as a new wave of infections takes hold a year after one of the world’s tightest Covid-19 lockdowns was imposed.

The nation of 1.3 billion people was this month overtaken by Brazil as the second-most infected country after cases dipped in December and January from a peak of nearly 100,000 per day in September.But recent weeks have seen an uptick, with health ministry data on Thursday showing almost 54,000 new infections over the previous 24 hours.

India’s strict lockdown has been steadily eased over the past year and in recent months most activity, including weddings, religious festivals and some cricket matches, returned to normal.Now many regions are reimposing curbs, particularly in the hard-hit western state of Maharashtra where officials have launched random virus checks in crowded areas in the local capital Mumbai.

"Just to enter a mall, you have to give 250 rupees ($3.50) over here, (and) that too with a queue of one hour," said Mumbai resident Mohit Jain as he lined up to enter a shopping mall."It will cause a lot of inconvenience for the malls as well as for the customers also," he told AFP.

The country’s known coronavirus cases are approaching 12 million, with more than 160,000 deaths.The health ministry said on Wednesday that the variants first detected in Britain, South Africa and Brazil have been found in India, but not in "numbers sufficient to either establish (a) direct relationship or explain the rapid increase in cases in some states".

India meanwhile has administered more than 53 million vaccine shots. This week, it decided to allow all over-45s to be inoculated as it attempts to vaccinate 300 million people by August.India is a major vaccine supplier to poorer nations, having so far sent more than 60 million doses to 76 countries, mostly AstraZeneca shots manufactured by the Serum Institute.

The Hindustan Times newspaper reported on Thursday citing unnamed sources that there will be no expansion of vaccine exports while India focuses on ramping up its domestic immunisation drive.

"(It) would be good if the government decides to stop the export and look after its own Indian citizens first," Delhi resident Beulah Pillay, 62, said as she received her first dose.

As a major supplier, the development is a blow to vital vaccination programmes in poorer countries under the Covax global inoculation initiative led by the World Health Organisation and the Gavi alliance.

On Thursday, Gavi said vaccine deliveries planned for the rest of March and April "will face delays" because of "increased demand of Covid-19 vaccines in India."

The Indian government and Serum were not immediately available for further comment. An industry source said it was "not clear how long it will take to resolve the delays." "Covax is in talks with the government of India with a view to ensuring deliveries as quickly as possible," the Gavi spokesperson said.

The WHO had on Monday branded the growing gap in immunisation rates between rich and poor countries in the pandemic "grotesque". Worldwide more than 488 million doses have been administered, according to an AFP count, 55 percent to high-income countries accounting for 16 percent of the global population.

Just 0.1 percent have been given in the 29 lowest-income nations, home to nine percent of the world’s people. The Covax scheme aims to distribute enough doses to vaccinate up to 27 percent of their population by the end of the year. It was supposed to deliver some 238 million doses by the end of May, including 237 million doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine manufactured in India and South Korea.

So far it has shipped more than 31 million doses. Unicef said on Thursday that it was "expecting an additional 40 million doses to be available in March, and up to 50 million doses in April." Some rich countries are also relying on Serum. Last week, the British government blamed delays in its vaccination rollout on a supply shortfall from the firm.

But India, home to 1.3 billion people, is experiencing a new wave of Covid-19 cases after infections slowed sharply after September, dashing hopes that for India the pandemic might be over.

India last shipped out shots on March 18, according to foreign ministry data. Health ministry data on Thursday showed almost 54,000 new infections over the previous 24 hours, the most since October, taking total cases towards 12 million. More than 700 infections of the UK variant have been detected but the Indian government believes that this and other mutations are not behind the rise.