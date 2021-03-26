close
Fri Mar 26, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
March 26, 2021

Colorado shooting suspect in court, more charges planned

World

AFP
March 26, 2021

LOS ANGELES: The 21-year-old suspect accused of shooting dead 10 people in a Colorado grocery store appeared in court for the first time on Thursday, sitting in a wheelchair as the judge ordered that he remain in custody.

Wearing a purple gown and a mask, Ahmad Alissa listened as judge Thomas Mulvahill read him his rights, answering "yes" to indicate that he understood. The Syrian-born US citizen has been indicted for the murder of 10 people when he opened fire on Monday at the King Soopers store in Boulder, in the western United States. "We’ll be filing additional charges in the next couple of weeks," a member of the prosecution team told the court.

Latest News

More From World