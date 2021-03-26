Colorado shooting suspect in court, more charges planned

LOS ANGELES: The 21-year-old suspect accused of shooting dead 10 people in a Colorado grocery store appeared in court for the first time on Thursday, sitting in a wheelchair as the judge ordered that he remain in custody.

Wearing a purple gown and a mask, Ahmad Alissa listened as judge Thomas Mulvahill read him his rights, answering "yes" to indicate that he understood. The Syrian-born US citizen has been indicted for the murder of 10 people when he opened fire on Monday at the King Soopers store in Boulder, in the western United States. "We’ll be filing additional charges in the next couple of weeks," a member of the prosecution team told the court.