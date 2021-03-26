EU ready to boost Turkey ties if calm ‘sustained’

BRUSSELS: European Union leaders agreed at a video summit on Thursday that the bloc is prepared to boost cooperation with Turkey, provided a "current de-escalation is sustained" following a spike in tensions.

"The European Union is ready to engage with Turkey in a phased, proportionate and reversible manner to enhance cooperation in a number of areas of common interest and take further decisions at the European Council meeting in June," conclusions from the summit said.

European Council president Charles Michel, who is chairing the meeting, said the EU wanted to step up engagement with Turkey "in a phased, conditional and reversible manner". The EU is trying to build on recent conciliatory moves from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and has put on hold sanctions over drilling in Cypriot waters.

The bloc has been encouraged by the resumption of talks with Greece over a disputed maritime border and by plans to restart UN peace efforts for divided EU member state Cyprus.