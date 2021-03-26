Cars in Israeli Arab village attacked

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Vandals punctured the tyres of dozens of cars in the Arab Israeli village of Kafr Qassem overnight, the mayor said on Thursday calling it a hate crime. Mayor Adel Badir told AFP some 35 cars were damaged and that some were sprayed with a threatening slogan in Hebrew and a Star of David symbol, although no one was hurt. Israeli police confirmed they received a report of the punctures in Kafr Qassem and said one car was tagged with the slogan "to expel or to kill".