Fri Mar 26, 2021
AFP
March 26, 2021

Mexico reports rising numbers of migrants

AFP
March 26, 2021

MEXICO CITY: Mexican authorities said on Wednesday that they had detected a nationwide increase in the number of undocumented migrants so far this year, including nearly 1,300 unaccompanied children. The rise coincides with an influx at the Mexican-US border of migrants, many of whom are fleeing economic crisis, crime and environmental devastation in Central America.

