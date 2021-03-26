UK university to return looted African sculpture

LONDON: The University of Aberdeen in Scotland is to return a Benin bronze sculpture to Nigeria, saying it was acquired by British soldiers in 1897 in "reprehensible circumstances". It is the first institution to agree to the full repatriation from a museum of a Benin bronze, raising pressure on other establishments, including the British Museum, to follow suit. The university acquired the bronze sculpture depicting an "Oba" (king) of Benin at auction in 1957, and it is considered a classic example of Benin Late Period Art.