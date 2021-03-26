Libya demands withdrawal of foreign mercenaries

TRIPOLI: Libya’s new unity government called on Thursday for the "immediate" withdrawal of all foreign mercenaries from the war-torn country which is headed for elections by year’s end.

The North African country descended into chaos after dictator Moamer Qadhafi was toppled and killed in a 2011 Nato-backed uprising, resulting in multiple forces vying for power. Fighting only came to a halt last summer, and a formal ceasefire in October was followed by the establishment last week of a new unity government led by interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah.

The presence of an estimated 20,000 foreign fighters and mercenaries on Libya’s territory is seen as a threat to the UN-backed transition leading to December 24 elections. "We reiterate the need for the departure of all mercenaries from Libya, and immediately," Libyan Foreign Minister Najla al-Mangoush said at a Tripoli news conference joined by her French, German and Italian counterparts.