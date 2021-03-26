Israeli political deadlock confirmed as vote count ends

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies do not have the necessary parliamentary seats to form a majority coalition, results from this week’s election showed on Thursday, as vote counting drew to a close.

The central election committee said it had counted nearly 100 percent of the ballots from Tuesday’s vote, with the results indicating a 59-seat bloc for the right-wing and religious parties that would join a Netanyahu-led coalition -- two seats short of a majority.

Netanyahu, Israel’s longest serving premier after 12 years in power, had hoped Tuesday’s election would finally allow him to unite a stable right-wing coalition behind him, after three inconclusive elections since 2019. His party has emerged again as parliament’s largest, winning 30 seats out of the Knesset’s 120.