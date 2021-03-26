Biden announces goal of 200m vaccine doses

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden on Thursday launched a new goal of administering 200 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine in the United States within his first 100 days in office, double his original pledge.

"Today I’m setting a second goal, and that is, we will by my 100th day in office have administered 200 million shots in people’s arms," Biden told reporters in his first press conference since taking office on January 20.

"I know it’s ambitious, twice our original goal," he added. "But no other country in the world has even come close -- not even close -- to what we are doing, and I believe we can do it." Joe Biden said his "expectation" is to run for reelection in 2024, an apparent effort to douse speculation that the oldest person to assume the office will step down after a single term.

"My plan is to run for reelection. That’s my expectation," Biden, 78, told reporters when asked about his political future. When pressed he added that he is "a great respecter of fate" and did not make firm plans so far in advance, but that if he does run in 2024 he "would fully expect" that Vice President Kamala Harris would be on the ticket.

Biden pushed back at claims the flow of undocumented immigrants at the US southern border has reached crisis levels, saying the surge is a mostly seasonal problem that happens each year.

"There is a significant increase in the number of people coming to the border in the winter months of January, February, March. It happens every year," he said in his first press conference since taking office.

Pushing back on criticisms that he has opened the door to undocumented immigrants, Biden said his government is committed to allowing unaccompanied migrant children to enter the United States for humanitarian reasons.

More than 9,000 came in February, a number on track to top 14,000 this month, swamping facilities of the US Customs and Border Patrol for processing them.

He also said that the United States is allowing a number of families to enter because Mexico is refusing to accept their return. "We are sending back the vast majority of the families that are coming," Biden said.

"They should all be going back." “There are still too many Americans out of work, too many families hurting and still a lot of work to do. But I can say to the American people: Help is here and hope is on the way,” he said. Biden called for Republicans in the US Congress to help him move forward with his agenda or “continue the politics of division” as he takes on issues like gun control, climate change and immigration reform.

“All I know is I was hired to solve problems, not create divisions,” he said. Joe Biden was asked whether he would take executive action to address gun violence, after the recent mass shootings in Atlanta and Boulder.

“It’s all about timing,” the president said of potential executive orders. Biden then quickly pivoted to discussing infrastructure, saying that would be his next primary focus after signing the coronavirus relief bill. The president is scheduled to deliver remarks on his “Build Back Better” agenda in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, next week.