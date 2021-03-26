close
Fri Mar 26, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
March 26, 2021

Schoolteachers continue protest

Lahore

LAHORE:A large number of schoolteachers continued their protest at Club Chowk here on Thursday demanding unconditional regularisation of services of Secondary School Educators (SSEs) and Assistant Education Officers (AEOs) in Punjab.

Meanwhile, AEOs in many districts of the province have been observing a pen-down strike to protest against the government for not fulfilling their demand of regularisation of services without Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) involvement.

