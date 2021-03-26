PPSC paper leak scam main accused arrested

LAHORE:The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Punjab on Thursday, arrested the main accused of Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) paper leak scam.

The arrested accused, Usman, was the head of the gang which was busted on January 2, 2021, through an ACE-led sting operation hours before the paper for various posts in the Punjab Revenue Department including the most lucrative post of tehsildar was scheduled to be held.

During investigations, the gang members had confessed that they had not only leaked the paper for the post of Tehsildar but also the papers for 11 other exams, including for the post of lectures. Resultantly, PPSC had cancelled all the 12 leaked papers and halted recruitment process on those vacancies accordingly. Usman’s other accomplices including Bahawalpur region head of PPSC Furqan and others are in jail and facing trial. Usman was at large and declared an absconder by court. ACE DG Muhammad Gohar Nafees termed the arrest of Usman a big breakthrough in the scam. The ACE has got five day judicial remand of the accused.