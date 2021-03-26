Residents perturbed by leakage from gas plant at Expressway

Islamabad:The residents living on Islamabad Expressway are highly perturbed by the frequent gas leakage/release from sui gas plant located on Islamabad Expressway.

The housing societies located around Suparco and Institute of Space and Technology, DHA phase 2, phase 5, Emaar, Islamabad are highly being exposed to frequent gas leakage from gas plant located on Islamabad Expressway near T-chowk.

The residents have complained that the frequent release of gas is highly dangerous for their health and made their life miserable. It is constantly exposed to inhale the gas as it play havoc with their lungs which are already under stress because of pollen season. They have requested the authorities to immediately pay attention to this hazard and bound the gas plant located on Islamabad Expressway to stop releasing the gas frequently or permanently shift the plant from there.

Ayesha living in the same vicinity said that sometimes it is faint smell but sometimes it is so high that all the rooms in her house smells of the gas and she checks for the gas leakage inside and outside the house. “It gets on our nerves and it is so intense that we have to lock the doors and windows. The rooms are filled up with the gas smell and any untoward incident can happen then. The SNGPL should immediately look into the matter as the health of thousands of residents here are jeopardized with this issue. The students also complain of the gas smell hanging in the air for hours. Mahwish another resident said that if this matter prolongs then we residents living in this vicinity will have pulmonary issues in the long run by inhaling gas all the time.