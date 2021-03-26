Man’s body recovered from drain

LAHORE:A putrefied body of a 50-year old man was recovered from an open drain in the Kot Lakhpat area on Thursday. The victim was identified as Umar Ameen of Gulshan Colony, Sheikhupura. The body, which was found in the drain, seemed to have been lying there for the last one week and had started decaying. Edhi volunteers shifted the body to morgue.

Valuables burnt: Valuables were burnt in an incident of fire in a house near Wasa Colony at Badami Bagh on Thursday. Firefighters extinguished the fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

3 burglars held: Three suspected burglars were arrested by Model Town police on Thursday. The arrested suspects have been identified as Waqar Shafiq, Yasir and Waqar-ul-Hassan. Police recovered Rs2 million in cash, mobile phones and illegal weapons from their custody.

They have been allegedly found involved in at least 50 robbery bids in various parts of the City. Police said they were investigating the matter further.