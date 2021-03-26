80 PRU vehicles repaired, CCPO told

LAHORE:Around 80 vehicles of Police Response Unit (PRU) have been added back to float after going through the process of partial maintenance and 35 after denting painting works, replacement of electrical, mechanical and other body parts.

SP Dolphin Squad Rashid Hayat revealed it while giving a briefing to CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar during a visit to Dolphin Headquarters. DIG investigations Shariq Jamal was also present.

The CCPO was presented a guard of honour on the occasion. Afterwards, SP Dolphins gave him a briefing. Police commands conducted the inspection of vehicles. CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar also spoke to sector incharges and drivers. He said that it was our duty to protect and maintain public property acquired after spending of millions of exchequer. He warned that neglect in maintenance and cleanliness of the vehicles would not be tolerated.