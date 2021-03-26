WHO South Asian head visits LGH

LAHORE:A seven-member delegation of the World Health Organization (WHO) led by South Asian Chapter President Dr Palitha Mahipala visited Lahore General Hospital and met with Postgraduate Medical Institute and Ameeruddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar and also inaugurated the state-of-the-art research and diagnostic machine "Quant Studio 5 Real Time PCR System" which would help strengthen testing for COVID-19.

It is worth mentioning that the machine which has been provided to LGH is expensive which costs millions of rupees and it would upgrade the existing testing process for corona patients in the hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Palitha Mahipala said that the World Health Organization would extend its full support to LGH for upgrading its existing lab to help new research projects. He added that LGH had achieved a unique position in the line of hospitals. He said that Pakistani medical experts should prepare corona vaccine locally which would definitely be less costly and easy to use.

PGMI Principal Al-freed Zafar thanked the WHO for its support to the institution especially in the lab section. He expressed his determination that Lahore General Hospital would continue to be on the forefront for serving the suffering humanity.

In her briefing, Director Research Lab Dr Ghazala Ruby told that 40,000 free PCR tests for corona had been done at LGH so far while new research work had been started on the effects of corona on human body. The WHO delegation visited various departments, including the laboratory of the hospital and declaring the facilities provided there satisfactory. MS Dr Abdul Razzaq, Dr Jafar Shah, Dr Abdul Aziz, Dr Komal Sikandar and other senior doctors were also present.