Crackdown on illegal parking sites ordered

LAHORE:Lahore Division Commissioner and Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Administrator Capt (r) Muhammad Usman has categorically said that there is no room for anybody to overcharge on parking fee more than the MCL-fixed parking fee in the City.

He stated this while chairing a briefing at Town Hall on Thursday. MCL CCO Hafiz Shokat Ali gave the briefing to the meeting. The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) administrator directed the MCL officers to prepare a comprehensive plan to kick off a crackdown on illegal parking sites in the provincial capital. “Citizens should pay the parking fee for their vehicles as per the notified rates and we will not allow anybody to increase burden on citizens by overcharging,” he stated.

He also directed the authorities concerned to uphold the title and status of Lahore as the city of literature and directed that a literary circle club must be form on a sustainable model, comprising all societies and literary figures, to plan and arrange all activities in the City with collaboration of UNESCO.

The commissioner instructed them to launch a monthly magazine of literature and to incorporate creativity in one volume. He directed the MCL to devise a mechanism to get feedback from citizens for receiving complaints of the streetlights which do not work.

It is pertinent to mention here that the MCL administrator has deputed a senior officer to present him an analytical report on the previous complaints and their response status within one week. He also directed the Planning Wing to reduce the number of the official days for approval of maps.

Remote sensing App : A one-day seminar “Applications of Remote Sensing and GIS in Life Sciences” was conducted by Remote Sensing, GIS and Climatic Research Lab, National Center of GIS and Space Applications, Centre for Remote Sensing, Punjab University. The seminar was organised under its “Institutional Capacity Building and Professional Development (ICBPD) Programme” in collaboration with Department of Wildlife and Ecology, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS).

Dr Asim Daud Rana, project team member and Dr Syed Muhammad Irteza, a Research Associate from RSGCRL, highlighted the scope of the applications of remote sensing and GIS in wildlife, hydrology, forestry and ecological studies perspectives. Faculty members and PhD/MPill research students from Fisheries and Aquaculture, Wildlife and Ecology, Biological Sciences and Livestock Management Departments participated in the seminar.

MOU signed: A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed here on Thursday on promotion of tourism. The objective of this MOU was to establish a working understanding between “Discover Pakistan” and “TDCP” to promote tourism in Punjab to national and global audience.

Managing Director TDCP, Muhammad Tanveer Jabbar and Dr Kaiser Rafiq CEO of Discover Pakistan, signed the MOU. Chairman TDCP Dr Sohail Zafar Cheema, GM TDCP Asim Raza and other members were also present on the occasion.