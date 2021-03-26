PML-N hails SC’s decision on local bodies

LAHORE:PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari has welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court to restore the local bodies in Punjab.

Azma Bukhari alleged that the chief minister had destroyed the local government system. She said that Usman Buzdar forgot that he started his politics from the local government system. Local Governments representatives solve street problems all over the world, she said and maintained that the PM gave examples of American and European system. She alleged that in reality the PM was against this system.

In the United States and Europe, LG representatives were the axis of real power and solve people's problems, she said. “In the two and a half years, after the destruction of local bodies in Punjab, no development has taken place,” she alleged adding due to the lack of lights, the streets were plunged into darkness.