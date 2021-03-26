‘Reforms based on e-governance aimed to facilitate business’

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Housing Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed has said that the Housing Department has introduced departmental reforms based on e-governance to facilitate business in the province.

Explaining the details, Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed said that approval of maps of residential or commercial projects in development authorities, completion construction certificates, NOC for change in land use or permits for private housing societies and other facilities were being provided under one roof through e-Khidmat Markaz. He said that in order to facilitate the housing sector, builders and developers, the procedure of providing NOCs in development authorities had been simplified. Following the success of modern one-window system for getting NOC online platform has been launched while one-window system has been fully digitised. Thirty days for approval and completion of construction certificate, 45 days for NOC or change of land use and 60 to 75 days were fixed for permit of residential societies. The minister said that PM Imran Khan’s vision was to serve the people. In view of the directive of the PM, all the process had been fully digitised in this department, he concluded.