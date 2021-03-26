COVID-19 kills 51 more

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Around 51 more patients died from COVID-19 and 2,571 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Thursday, the death toll reached 6,097 in Punjab, while confirmed cases became 205,314 in the province.