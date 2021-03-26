Russia launches more UK telecom satellites into space

MOSCOW: A Soyuz rocket blasted off from the Vostochny cosmodrome in Russia’s Far East on Thursday carrying 36 UK telecommunications and internet satellites, the Roscosmos space agency said.

OneWeb, a London-headquartered company, is working to complete the construction of a constellation of low earth orbit satellites providing enhanced broadband and other services to countries around the world. The company is competing in the race to provide fast internet for the world’s remote areas via satellites along with tech billionaire Elon Musk and fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos of Amazon. Images released by Roscosmos showed the Soyuz rocket taking off against clear blue skies on Thursday morning at 0247 GMT.