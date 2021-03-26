close
Fri Mar 26, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
March 26, 2021

Cars in Israeli Arab village attacked

World

AFP
March 26, 2021

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Vandals punctured the tyres of dozens of cars in the Arab Israeli village of Kafr Qassem overnight, the mayor said on Thursday calling it a hate crime. Mayor Adel Badir told AFP some 35 cars were damaged and that some were sprayed with a threatening slogan in Hebrew and a Star of David symbol, although no one was hurt. Israeli police confirmed they received a report of the punctures in Kafr Qassem and said one car was tagged with the slogan "to expel or to kill".

Latest News

More From World