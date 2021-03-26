FIR lodged against woman ‘who tried to extort money from cop’

Police have registered a case a young woman over demanding extortion from a policeman, portraying herself as a journalist. The FIR was registered against Sania Shahrukh Awan at the Sir Syed Police Station on behalf of a policeman, Shaikh Taimoor under terrorism, extortion and telegraph laws.

According to the FIR, the woman demanded Rs10,000 in extortion during a phone call from the cop, and also threatened him with job loss if he failed to pay the amount. “She forced me to pay the extortion money at any cost, threatening me that she will publish my pictures in newspapers and social media if I fail to pay extortion to her,” Taimoor claimed.

Several pictures, also circulating in the social media, show the suspect with the senior officers of the Sindh police. The police have failed to arrest her, as she and her husband are said to have gone into hiding.