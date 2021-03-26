More areas come under smart lockdown in District Central

For the third time in March, different areas of District Central have been placed under a smart lockdown.

Last week, the district administration had ordered micro smart lockdowns in nine union councils of North Karachi, North Nazimabad and Gulberg until March 31. On Tuesday, the administration ordered lockdowns in three subdivisions in the North Karachi, North Nazimabad and Liaquatabad towns until April 6. According to a notification issued by the authorities, the lockdowns have been ordered in the virus hotspots on the recommendations of the district health officer.

On Thursday, exercising the powers conferred under Section 3 of the Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act 2014, District Central Deputy Commissioner Dr Raja Dharejo ordered micro smart lockdowns for specific streets and houses for a two-week period.

The lockdowns have been ordered in the union committees of Gulberg Town’s Block 9, Block 14; more streets of Liaquatabad’s C-1, North Karachi Sector 11-A and Sector 11-L and North Nazimabad Block L, N and D.

The notification states that anyone entering or leaving the lockdown areas will have to wear a mask at all times, while no one will be allowed to move about unnecessarily. The authorities have also suspended all business and industrial activities, as well as banning all family gatherings.

According to the standard operating procedures, anyone who has tested positive for the coronavirus will have to quarantine at home. Meanwhile, the Sindh government will take steps to ensure that the needy are supplied with rations through philanthropic organisations and by employing its own resources.

The rules also state that all kinds of industrial units in these areas will remain closed, while no home deliveries or takeaways of any sort will be allowed from restaurants, fast food joints or other eateries.

The notification states that only groceries, convenience stores and pharmacies will be allowed to remain open in these areas during specific timings, while no public transport will be allowed in the affected areas.