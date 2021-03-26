Man seeks custody of his lions confiscated by wildlife department

The owner of four lions, which were taken into custody from the Gulshan-e-Hadeed area by the wildlife department that also announced an auction for them, has moved an application in the Sindh High Court (SHC) for the custody of his two lions, submitting that the other two lions have died during the captivity of the wildlife department.

The wildlife department had earlier held in abeyance the auction of four lions and a tiger, which were confiscated in August last year from a residential property in Gulshan-e-Hadeed. A non-government organisation (NGO) had also challenged the decision of the wildlife department to auction the big cats, and called for the relocation of the big cats to a sanctuary.

In his application, the owner, Zuhaib Ali, submitted that he had purchased lions from Punjab and produced some documents to support his case. He also sought custody of lions, submitting that two of his lions had died during the captivity of the wildlife department.

Assistant Conservator Wildlife Department Mumtaz Ali Soomro submitted that the health condition of lions was not good and despite proper treatment, they could not survive which was also in the knowledge of the applicant. The conservator of the wildlife department had informed the court that the big cats were currently housed at the HH breeding wildlife farm situated in District Malir, which, according to him, was a private facility licensed by the provincial government.

A counsel for the NGO, Ali Lakhani, submitted that a wildlife sanctuary was to be established by the Sindh government under the Sindh Wildlife Protection, Preservation, Conservation and Management Act, which had not been done so far. A provincial law officer sought time to seek instructions from the Sindh government in this regard.

The counsel for the lions’ owner submitted that his client was willing to give indemnity bond in the court that he would not export or sell the lions to any person and would keep their custody till the final decision of the court. He said that licence for a mini-zoo was issued to his client but it was expired and the matter was already pending before the wildlife department for renewal.

The assistant conservator wildlife submitted that no application had so far been received by the department in this regard. The applicant submitted that he would file a application for the renewal of the licence before the competent authority in accordance with the law.

A division bench of the SHC headed by Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar directed the applicant’s counsel to submit an indemnity bond on a stamp paper and adjourned the hearing of the case till April 1.

The NGO had submitted in the petition that the assistant conservator wildlife of the wildlife department had ordered an open auction of the four lions and one tiger, which had been recovered from private possession in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Hadeed locality without any mechanism or rule.