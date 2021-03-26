Man electrocuted to death

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A man was electrocuted to death in the Qauidabad area on Thursday. According to the Qauidabad police, 30-year-old Maluk, son of Talib, was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where doctors pronounced him dead. The family of the deceased told the police that the man died of electrocution while doing some electrical work.