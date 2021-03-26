close
Fri Mar 26, 2021
Man electrocuted to death

Karachi

A man was electrocuted to death in the Qauidabad area on Thursday. According to the Qauidabad police, 30-year-old Maluk, son of Talib, was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where doctors pronounced him dead. The family of the deceased told the police that the man died of electrocution while doing some electrical work.

