Kamal hails SC decision, demands restoring LGs in Pakistan

Welcoming the Supreme Court’s decision to restore the local bodies’ setup in Punjab, Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal has demanded that the local bodies should be restored in other provinces of Pakistan as well.

“By suspending the local bodies system, the provincial governments have not only usurped powers and resources, but also deprived the people of basic amenities,” said Kamal while talking to notables on Thursday at the central election office established for the NA-249 by-poll. Kamal will be contesting for the National Assembly seat, which fell vacant after Faisal Vawda of the PTI resigned as MNA recently.

Unless the entire chapter of the local government system was included in the constitution, it was not possible to devolve the administrative powers and resources to the lowest level in the country, said Kamal, who is also a former mayor Karachi.

He vowed that upon coming to power, the PSP would make the elections of provincial and national assemblies conditional to the elections for empowered local governments through the Constitution of Pakistan.

Also, the launch of the National Finance Commission (NFC) would be mandatory for the provincial finance commissions (PFCs) so that people would get the fruits of democracy at their doorsteps, he said.

The PSP chief emphasised that the local government system was the only way to solve the problems of the people at their doorsteps. “As long as powers and resources are not devolved to the lowest level, real democracy will not prevail in the country.”

Kamal said water, health, sanitation, education, infrastructure and all basic human needs depended on an effective local government system.