Sindh govt could face crisis due to shortage of bureaucrats, says CM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said his government had to face an emerging crisis due to a shortage of bureaucrats, as officers are not being posted to the province by the Centre in the required number.

He stated this on Thursday while speaking at a press conference which was held to announce a decision of Ahmed Ali Mahar, son of the late former CM Ali Muhammad Khan Mahar and nephew of senior GDA leader Ali Gohar Mahar, to join the Pakistan Peoples Party.

The chief minister disclosed that the federal government had to post 16 officers of Grade 21 to the province, but it had not been posting these officials. He said a crisis would emerge as the federal government wanted to take back the services of whatever few officers had been working in the province.

Shah said there would be alarming repercussions for the country as a result of a plan of the federal government to give additional powers to the State Bank of Pakistan. He said that if there was any such need, then the Sindh Assembly would pass a resolution against the reported plan of the federal government.

Shah said he was the chief minister of the entire province, and he could meet any person, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insafâ€™s Sindh Assembly member Shahar Yar Khan Shar. He recalled that the PTI legislator had openly announced he would vote against his party in the Senate elections in accordance with his conscience.

PPP Sindh president Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said the party was the only political party in the country that had the ability to rescue the people of the country from multiple crises caused due to bad governance of the PTI government.