SOPs compliance week observed in Hazara

ABBOTTABAD: In pursuance of the directions from the National Command and Control centre (NCOC) and the KP government, Covid-19 SOPs compliance week has been observed in the whole Hazara Division and standard operating procedures (SOPs) have been implemented in different sectors.

Hazara Division Commissioner Riaz Mehsud directed all the deputy commissioners in Hazara to ask the field staff, assistant commissioners, additional assistant commissioners and Road Transport Authority secretary to pay visits to markets, schools, mosques, shopping malls, intra- city transport and offices to observe the week.