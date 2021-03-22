Bodies of 4 youths found

BANNU: The villagers found four bodies of youths dumped at a graveyard in Wazirwarigani village in Janikhel Seentanga area in Utmanzai subdivision in the district on Sunday.

The locals said that unidentified persons had shot dead the young men, whose ages were between 18 and 20 years, and then dumped the bodies in the graveyard in Wazirwarigani village in Janikhel Seentanga area.