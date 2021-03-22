Shujaat praises expats for boosting country’s economy

LAHORE: Muslim Community USA Chairman Sajid Tarar called on PML-Q President Ch Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi at their residence Sunday. On this occasion, views were exchanged on improving Pak-US ties and other matters.

MNA Ch Saalik Hussain, Ch Shafay Hussain, Ch Sabahat Elahi, Saquib Rehman, Yaqoob Tarar and Saud Safdar were also present during the meeting.

Shujaat said together Pakistan and the US can move forward in trade, tourism and other matters. He said the patriotism of overseas Pakistanis is worth appreciating as they are sending foreign exchange for boosting country’s dwindling economy.