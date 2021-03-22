Two women among three found dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HARIPUR: Three persons, including two women, were found dead in various parts of the district on Sunday, police said.
Sardar Khan, a resident of Hattar village, told police that Romaisa, 25, wife of Taj Muhammad, a resident of Buner, had come to attend a marriage ceremony and fired a shot at herself due to some unknown reasons.
However, the Hattar police said the woman had died two days ago and the family kept the firearm-induced death secret. On an intelligence report, the Hattar police raided the house and shifted the dead body to a trauma centre and started an investigation to find out whether it was a suicide or murder.