Senior minister hails PM’s decision of increasing wheat support price

LAHORE: Senior & Punjab Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said they are grateful to Prime Minister Imran Khan for increasing support price of wheat, as a result of which the government has fixed the price of wheat at Rs1800 per 40 kg.

In a statement Sunday, the minister said after the new price, the Punjab government will buy wheat from farmers at Rs1800 per 40 kg. He said despite the increase in the price of wheat on the instructions of the prime minister, flour will not be expensive and the provincial government will ensure that the supply of ‘Atta’ to the consumers at current rates continues throughout the year. He said the Punjab government has been providing continuous subsidy for low-cost flour and so far Rs80 billion has been spent in the head of subsidy. He claimed that a huge amount has been spent due to which a bag of flour was selling at a fixed price of Rs860 throughout the province. He said even today ample quantity of flour is available at the same price in all the districts. Punjab food minister said the decision of prime minister to increase the price of wheat is historic, which has benefitted 70% of the rural population and will also benefit the farmers. He further said the Punjab government will ensure supply of low-price flour even during Ramazan and the required wheat has already been set aside.

He pointed out that the Sindh government should also come up with a wheat subsidy plan for the common man and ensure low price ‘Atta’ for the masses. He clarified that supply of wheat to the flour mills in Punjab at government rates would carry on throughout the year so that they continue supplying cheap flour to the market.