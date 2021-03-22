Six Pakistanis stuck on stranded ship

KARACHI: Six Pakistanis hailing from Karachi are stranded aboard a ship for the last fortnight, after both of the engines of the ship stopped working, while travelling form Oman to Eygpt.

Asadullah Khan, the son of one of the stranded Pakistanis, Dildar Khan, told Geo News that his father and five others had gone to work as loaders on the ship on September 15, through an agent in Dubai.

The trouble started, he said, when both the engines of the ship stopped working 15 days ago when it was heading to Egypt from Oman and now they are stranded in the middle of nowhere. Khan said conditions aboard the ship have become challenging as it has also run out of food. Fearing for the safety of his father and rest of the crew, Asadullah has sought desperate help from the government to arrange for their rescue.

The social activist, Ansar Burney, has also appealed to the relevant government authorities to help the stranded Pakistanis.