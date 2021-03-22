PM thanks everyone for good wishes for his recovery

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday thanked everyone in Pakistan and abroad for their good wishes and prayers for his spouse and own recovery from coronavirus.

The prime minister tweeted, “I want to thank everyone in Pakistan & abroad for their good wishes and prayers for the quick recovery of the first lady and I from COVID-19.”

The PM’s Aide on Health Dr Faisal Sultan broke the news of Imran Khan having tested positive for the virus and later it was reported the first lady too was affected by the virus.