Mon Mar 22, 2021
CCI meeting to be convened soon

Top Story

 
ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has decided to summon a meeting of the Council of Common Interest (CCI) in the last week of the current month or in the first week of April, sources said.

The meeting would be attended by all the four chief ministers as the meeting is expected to give go-ahead for the release of final census results, sources said.

They further added that the annual report of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) will also be presented before the CCI. The meeting will review the implementation of the decisions earlier taken by the forum.

In this context provinces have been informed through letters, sources said.

In the last meeting of the CCI chaired by PM Imran Khan, the forum had approved the renewable energy policy 2019.

According to a handout issued regarding the meeting, the session headed by Imran Khan was attended by federal ministers, attorney general, and other officials concerned to review an eight-point agenda.

