Appearance before NAB: PDM leadership to accompany Maryam

By News Desk

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Sunday warned that she would not prove to be an easy target for the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), while chief of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced that workers of all PDM member parties would accompany her during her appearance at the NAB offices on March 26 to show solidarity with her.

However, the government has termed the statement of the Maulana irresponsible.

Maryam and Fazlur Rehman made the statement during a joint media talk after their meeting at Jati Umra residence of the Sharif family here. Opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz was also present.

To a question, Maryam responded that it had already been decided by the PDM parties that the opposition leader in Senate would be from the PML-N. She said winning or losing the seats of chairman and deputy chairman Senate was not a pre-condition for it, and that decision could not be revised after the opposition alliance lost those two important seats.

While answering a question that the names of PML-N’s Azam Nazir Tarar and Sadia Abbasi were under consideration for the position of the opposition leader in Senate, she said there was nothing surprising in it. She said a win or loss was not discussed as a factor for any change in the decision. “I am sure that if anyone opposes it, that can be made to understand that when a decision is taken in principle, then it should be implemented,” Maryam added.

Replying to a question that differences have emerged among the PDM parties over different issues including nomination of Yusuf Raza Gilani as the opposition leader in Senate, Fazl said those were all speculations and no such thing had occurred in reality.

“The PDM is united and with mutual consultations, we have solved all matters. We all have to move forward. The nine parties that have a particular ideology will request the PPP to respect their viewpoint,” he said.

The PDM chief said the alliance would wait for the outcome of the PPP Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting, which is scheduled to take place in the first week of April 2021 before making any final decisions.

The Maulana said NAB summons to Maryam Nawaz had exposed that the institution was working on the whims of the ‘selected government’ and it had become a tool in the hands of the PTI. “Recently, NAB approached the court for cancellation of Maryam’s bail as she speaks against the government and institutions,” he added.

Maryam said Imran Khan’s future was dependent on his own performance and the PDM would continue to highlight the incompetence of the ‘selected government’. She said Imran Khan would have to answer the nation for his incompetence and corruption that had swallowed the country as a whole.

About by-elections in NA-249, she said talks were underway between the PPP and the PML-N and the final decision would be communicated to the media when it was taken.

Replying to a question about a long march without the PPP, the PML-N vice president said a long march was very much possible with just JUI-F and the PML-N leading the way and they did need not any specific party. She said the PML-N and the JUI-F were two big parties and they had already held large and successful rallies before. “It would be better for all opposition parties to stand united and represent the people together; so the alliance will look towards the PPP to join them,” she added.

About Hamza Shahbaz leaving the meeting midway, Maryam said some channels were reporting shameful lies and trying to give such impression that there were any differences within her and Hamza. She said Hamza had to leave to meet the doctor who was looking after the treatment of his daughter’s heart condition. “A media channel or two ran this baseless news. They should at least fear God before running such big lies,” she said.

Meanwhile, Maryam said while addressing a youth convention here that time has come to demand accountability of the ‘selected government’ instead of giving sacrifices. Maryam said anyone who speaks against Nawaz Sharif will have their tongues ripped out.

Maryam questioned that on what basis former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was removed from the seat of power and who has put the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to the task to assess political statements. She also vowed that the next government will be formed by the PML-N, and asked the incumbent regime to count its days. She said Nawaz Sharif was removed in 2017 on false allegations.

The PML-N leader said even today when ‘they’ wish to strike Nawaz Sharif, they arrest his brother and summon his daughter before NAB in a political case. She said that when the government tired of all other allegations, now NAB has accused her of speaking against institutions.

“I want to ask as who has asked NAB to assess political statements?” she said, adding that if the NAB causes any problems the PML-N will fight against them with all their might. She said the government was so scared of the long march that they asked the NAB to summon her the very same day the long march was scheduled. Maryam urged the youth to gather outside the NAB office on coming Friday.

The PML-N leader said that if the NAB had a shred of evidence against her then they should show it to the world confidently instead of contacting the court for cancellation of her bail on the pretext that she was speaking out.

Maryam said she was not speaking out against institutions, but exposing the selected government, which has been enforced on the country. The PML-N vice president said the NAB should take action against Imran Khan for robbing the people of wheat, sugar, gas, electricity and their votes.

Maryam said the NAB was trying to exert pressure on her so that she might get afraid and leave the anti-government movement. She said such tactics will not work now. “The NAB is mistaken if it believes it will scare me. I lived in a death cell by myself,” she said, adding that she was not like Imran Khan who ran away by climbing the wall when police reached his house to arrest him.

The PML-N vice president said that Nawaz Sharif, when he was premier, refused to resign after which he was removed with the Panama Papers case on a small iqama technicality. Maryam said Nawaz Sharif brought the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), ended 22-hour long load shedding by installing 12,000MW power plants, introducing Rapid Bus and Orange Line Train projects and eradication of terrorism with Zarb-e-Azb and Raddul Fasaad Operations. She said whereas the vision of Imran Khan was limited to eggs, calves and chickens.

Maryam said Shahbaz Sharif left behind a sparkling clean Punjab which has now been reduced to a mound of garbage. She said the PML-N also saluted Khawaja Asif who said he will go to jail but not leave Nawaz Sharif’s side.

She said General Pervez Musharraf, when in power, said that Nawaz Sharif was history but then later he watched Nawaz Sharif while taking an oath for the third time as prime minister. Maryam said the government must stop thinking of Nawaz Sharif and start counting its days.

Speaking about Daska by-election in the NA-75 constituency, she said if the government had even an ounce of confidence that they would win, they would have called for a re-election instead of going to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and then the Supreme Court asking them to save them from PML-N.

The PML-N vice president claimed that she cannot name who told her this, but someone from the ruling party gave her a message that they have told their party that PML-N will clean sweep the polls no matter how much rigging the PTI do.

Maryam further claimed that when Yusuf Raza Gilani was contesting against Abdul Hafeez Shaikh for Islamabad’s Senate seat, ‘someone’ told her that certain National Assembly members wished to speak to her. She said that she thought they were from PML-N but was later told that they were from PTI and agreed to vote for PPP against a PML-N ticket. “Wherever there is an election, InshaAllah Nawaz Sharif will win,” she concluded.

Earlier, Nawaz Sharif also addressed the youth convention on video link.

He paid tribute to the PML-N Youth Wing for working hard in difficult times to bring country out of crisis. He said the country is still searching for the goals set by Quaid-i-Azam 73 years ago. He said the countries which got independence after Pakistan developed faster than Pakistan because vote was respected there.

Nawaz Sharif said Pakistan was developing fast during the PML-N government, but now it is haunted by inflation, poverty and joblessness. He said those who branded him a traitor are now repeating his narrative.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Shibli Faraz said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman made an irresponsible statement about the corona vaccine and taking people to NAB for Maryam Nawaz’ appearance.

He emphasised that Maulana Fazlur Rehman should put aside political differences and guide people on this count. “Corona is a fact that must be avoided by ensuring implementation of SOPs,” he said, adding that it was not right to say that the prime minister suffered from the corona after the vaccine. “We are all praying for recovery of the prime minister and the first lady,” he said while speaking here at a news conference.

Shibli insisted that the coronavirus does not discriminate, the number of virus patients is the highest in the last eight months, and the country’s economic performance has been better than other countries in the region. He said the way the people of Pakistan, world leaders and national political leaders extended best wishes and prayers for the prime minister and his family shows that the corona is a fact, not a myth.

The senator noted that the virus makes no difference to anyone; the current third wave is extremely severe, with the highest number of victims in the last eight months.

“The strategy for the corona vaccine is to give it to frontline medical health workers and paramedical staff first, as they are close to the corona patients and are at the forefront. After that, our priority is to vaccinate people over the age of 65. The government is following this. The vaccine is being administered in Lahore and other major cities with discipline,” he contended.

He said that as soon as the vaccine becomes available, people of all age groups will be vaccinated and that the government itself was ordering vaccines, the private sector had also been given incentives and a strategy was being worked out for pricing. He said Maulana Fazlur Rehman was heading an alliance which was no more, and he himself had accepted that overthrowing the government was not his goal.

“They have limited their wish list. The Maulana will now accompany Maryam Nawaz on her appearance on March 26. The Maulana is leading an alliance which is non-existent. We don’t care if they march or not. There was nothing for the people in the PDM movement, that’s why it was not accepted,” he said.

“If they want to save their looted wealth and property, there is a plea bargaining method in the law, which can solve their problem. The opposition has always pursued politics to protect its interests. These people are convinced of the politics of business, they have never raised their voice for the service of the people and the problems of the people,” he charged.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said ‘All Pakistan Loot-Mar Association’ remains at one side and on the other side, the PTI stands by its workers.

She said the PPP’s net with PDM had broken. She said that they were trying to send Prime Minister Imran Khan to home but they could not and went themselves to that path. She said that PPP befooled the PDM and Maulana.

She said a bomb, which the PDM was going to drop on the PTI, had fallen over it (PDM) and Maulana.

Meanwhile, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat said that Maryam’s slogan of taking workers to NAB on March 26 was a proof of irrationality as she was already facing cases for attacking NAB.

In a statement, he termed Maryam’s announcement as an attack on a constitutional body and said that Maryam wanted to put pressure a constitutional body like NAB to cover up her and her family’s corruption.