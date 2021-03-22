Elderly man detained for ‘sexually assaulting girl’ in park

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Police on Sunday detained an elderly man for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a minor girl in the Korangi area. According to initial reports, the incident took place at a model family park located in Korangi within the jurisdiction of Awami Colony police station. A large number of the people present in park caught the elderly suspect as he reportedly attempted to sexually assault a minor girl, and called police. Upon receiving the information, police reached the park and detained the man who was identified as 65-year-old Abdul Jabbar, son of Abdul Hameed. Police said the suspect and the girl were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical examination. They added that a case would be registered if the suspect was found guilty in medical examination report.