Elderly man detained for ‘sexually assaulting girl’ in park

KARACHI: Police on Sunday detained an elderly man for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a minor girl in the Korangi area. According to initial reports, the incident took place at a model family park located in Korangi within the jurisdiction of Awami Colony police station. A large number of the people present in park caught the elderly suspect as he reportedly attempted to sexually assault a minor girl, and called police. Upon receiving the information, police reached the park and detained the man who was identified as 65-year-old Abdul Jabbar, son of Abdul Hameed. Police said the suspect and the girl were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical examination. They added that a case would be registered if the suspect was found guilty in medical examination report.