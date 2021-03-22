Two POs killed

BUREWALA: Two proclaimed offenders (POs) were killed in the firing allegedly made by their own accomplices in “a police encounter” near Basti Naseemabad, Luddan Road, in the jurisdiction of Vehari Sadr police on Saturday night. According to District Police Officer Zahid Nawaz Marwat, police were taking the accused to a place for recovery when their five unidentified armed accomplices who were ridding on motorcycles opened fire on the police party. As a result of the firing, the two robbers were killed in the firing allegedly made by their own accomplices. Police retaliated by firing and the assailants managed to escape from the scene. Police cordoned off the area to catch the fugitive robbers. The deceased robbers have been identified as Sajid alias Sajhi, son of Khan Muhammad of Dad Kameera, Luddan and Saleem, son of Muhammad Yar, a resident of Bhindi Jatera, Luddan. They were arrested by police a few days ago and were wanted in dozens of the cases of robbery, murder and extortion.