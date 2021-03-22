Nine shops, two restaurants sealed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BAHAWALPUR: Nine shops, two restaurants and other business points were sealed by the district government functionaries on violation of corona related SOPs during the last 24 hours. According to Additional Deputy Commissioner HQ Ihsan Jamali, fine amounting to thousands of rupees was also imposed on the violators.