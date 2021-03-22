close
Mon Mar 22, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 22, 2021

Nine shops, two restaurants sealed

National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 22, 2021

BAHAWALPUR: Nine shops, two restaurants and other business points were sealed by the district government functionaries on violation of corona related SOPs during the last 24 hours. According to Additional Deputy Commissioner HQ Ihsan Jamali, fine amounting to thousands of rupees was also imposed on the violators.

Latest News

More From Pakistan