Minor molested

BAHAWALPUR: A six-year-old girl was allegedly molested by a 15-year-old boy near her house at Ghani De Goth was on Sunday. Sadr police registered an FIR against the accused, Usman, on the complaint of the victim’s father. Police arrested the accused.

Woman killed, husband injured in accident: A woman died and her husband suffered severe injuries when a speeding bus hit their motorbike on Fort Abbas Road on Sunday. Victims Aaqib and his wife Eram Shahzadi were run over and injured by the bus. The woman breathed her last on her way to hospital while her husband Aaqib was critically injured and referred to BVH Bahawalpur.