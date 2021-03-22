US defence secretary makes surprise visit to Afghanistan

KABUL/Aboard a US military aircraft: US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin made an unannounced visit to Afghanistan Sunday just weeks before Washington is due to withdraw the last of its troops under a deal struck with the Taliban last year.

Afghanistan's President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and visiting US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin exchanged views on peace talks with the Taliban, the office of the president said on Sunday.

The two sides expressed concerns over continued violence in Afghanistan and emphasised that the fundamental solution to the "current situation in Afghanistan is to achieve a just and lasting peace," it said in a statement. Austin, who arrived in Kabul earlier in Sunday, was quoted in the statement as saying that the US was ready to cooperate with Afghanistan to achieve peace and stability in the country. Ghani said during the meeting that there is a consensus at all levels inside Afghanistan for peace process, and the Afghan government will make full use of the consensus and the opportunities that have arisen to bring about peace, according to the statement.

New US President Joe Biden said last week the May 1 deadline agreed by predecessor Donald Trump would be "tough" to meet -- prompting outrage from the insurgents, who warned that Washington would be "responsible for the consequences".

The Afghan government is also keen to keep US forces in the country for as long as possible for the vital air cover they provide.

After talks with President Ashraf Ghani Sunday, Austin would not be drawn for comment on the deadline. "That´s the domain of my boss," he told reporters. "That´s the decision that the President (Biden) will make at some point in time, in terms of how he wants to approach this going forward."

Under the deal thrashed out between the Taliban and Washington, the insurgents pledged also to engage in peace talks with Afghan government negotiators, but they have made almost no progress and fighting has only worsened -- particularly in rural areas.

Major urban centres are also in the grip of a bloody terror campaign in the form of attacks targeting politicians, civil servants, academics, rights activists and journalists.

Austin and his entourage flew into Afghanistan on a US-liveried aircraft instead of a military plane that usually carries US officials to the war-torn country. Details of his visit were kept under wraps for security reason until after he left.

Asked about the Taliban warning that Washington would face consequences if the deadline wasn´t met, Austin said he was sure US forces could cope. "I have great confidence and in his ability to protect our troops," said Austin, referring to General Austin Miller, commander of US and NATO forces in Afghanistan.

Austin´s visit comes as the US is desperate to inject fresh impetus into a peace process that has dragged on in Doha since September, with feuding parties unable even to agree on an agenda.