NHA starts clearing Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road

MANSEHRA: The National Highway Authority (NHA) on Sunday started clearing Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road to traffic after four months of its closure.

“We will start an anti-encroachment drive from Kaghan to Babusar top as soon as this important artery is a livelihood source of thousands of families reopens,” Deputy Commissioner Dr Qasim Ali Khan told reporters here.

The Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road, which links Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with Gilgit-Baltistan, was blocked to traffic after the Kaghan valley received a record snowfall in November last year.

Thousands of tourists h,ad stranded in the Kaghan valley and most of them spent the night in their vehicles on November 15 last year when the first snowfall of the season hit the entire valley.

“The anti-encroachment operation was suspended because of the closure of the road and we will resume it as this artery is cleared to traffic,” Dr Qasim said. “Yes, we have started clearing snow and glaciers through shovels and excavators,” an official of the NHA said.

He added the road would be cleared to traffic up to Kaghan early next month and then up to the Babusar top in the first week of May. Hussain Deen, the managing director of the Moon restaurants, said that hoteliers were suffering the brunt of road’s closure and Covid-19 and NHA should expedite the work.

Hussain Deen said that the government should revive its scrapped project of making the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road an all-weather artery. He said that when four people were killed and dozens injured because of landslides in Bassal and Ghittidas areas of Kaghan valley he had proposed that the MNJ road should be made an all-weather artery.

"We have provided medical, food and other services free-of-cost to thousands of people during that tragedy and sought government's help to make this artery an all- weather one for the economic stability and prosperity of the tourism industry in the province," said Hussain Deen.