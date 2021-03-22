PM to perform official duties through video conference: Gill

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Political Communication DR Shahbaz Gill Sunday announced that the PM will continue duties through video conference. Shahbaz Gill taking to Twitter said there are minor symptoms of virus in both prime minister and the first lady. He said the prime minister and first lady both are thankful to masses for their prayers. Imran Khan had quarantined himself after being tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday.