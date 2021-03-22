close
Mon Mar 22, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
O
ONLINE
March 22, 2021

PM to perform official duties through video conference: Gill

Top Story

O
ONLINE
March 22, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Political Communication DR Shahbaz Gill Sunday announced that the PM will continue duties through video conference. Shahbaz Gill taking to Twitter said there are minor symptoms of virus in both prime minister and the first lady. He said the prime minister and first lady both are thankful to masses for their prayers. Imran Khan had quarantined himself after being tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday.

Latest News

More From Top Story