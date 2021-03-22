Russia’s US envoy returns to Moscow

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Moscow: Russia’s ambassador to the United States landed in Moscow on Sunday after being recalled for emergency consultations over the worst crisis in relations with the United States in years. US President Joe Biden on television earlier this week called the Russian leader a "killer" spurring a terse quip from Vladimir Putin who responded that, "it takes one to know one".