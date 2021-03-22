close
Mon Mar 22, 2021
AFP
March 22, 2021

Greece to mark revolution bicentennial

World

AFP
March 22, 2021

ATHENS: Greece will next week celebrate the 200th anniversary of the uprising that created its modern state, a romantic revolution that experts say captivated both elites and the masses around the world.

A national parade alongside Athens’ central Syntagma Square on March 25 -- the date traditionally associated with the revolution -- will feature mounted troops in traditional costumes from the 1821 conflict and the 1912-13 Balkan Wars.

